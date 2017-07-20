Copy-Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze resigns

University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.

Assistant head coach Coach Matt Luke has been named interim head coach.

According to the USA Today, Freeze made a one-minute phone call to an escort service from a university issued phone. That information reportedly came from former Houston Nutt Attorney Thomas Mars. Nutt filed a federal lawsuit against Ole Miss last week.

ANNOUNCEMENT | Hugh Freeze has resigned effective immediately. Matt Luke interim head coach. Press conference live at 7:30 PM CT on ESPNews. — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2017

Freeze became the 37th head coach of the program in 2011. Freeze finishes his head coaching career at Ole Miss with a 69-32 record and became one of only three head coaches to defeat the University of Alabama coached by Nick Saban. He did that in 2015.

He led the Rebels to four straight bowl appearances and a rise in the national polls, including a No. 3 ranking in 2014-2015 and finished the 2016 season with a defeat of Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl.

Freeze was hired at Ole Miss as an assistant athletic director for football external affairs in 2005. He moved to tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator the following year.

After being replaced in that position in 2007, he made went to Lambuth University and then to Arkansas State before returning to the Rebels.

Freeze is also known as being the head coach at Briarcrest Christian Schools in Memphis, where he coached Michael Oher and Greg Hardy. Both Oher and Hardy went to Ole Miss and Freeze followed them.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.