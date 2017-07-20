Copy-Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze resigns

University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.
Assistant head coach Coach Matt Luke has been named interim head coach.
According to the USA Today, Freeze made a one-minute phone call to an escort service from a university issued phone. That information reportedly came from former Houston Nutt Attorney Thomas Mars. Nutt filed a federal lawsuit against Ole Miss last week.
ANNOUNCEMENT | Hugh Freeze has resigned effective immediately. Matt Luke interim head coach. Press conference live at 7:30 PM CT on ESPNews.— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 20, 2017
Freeze became the 37th head coach of the program in 2011. Freeze finishes his head coaching career at Ole Miss with a 69-32 record and became one of only three head coaches to defeat the University of Alabama coached by Nick Saban. He did that in 2015.
He led the Rebels to four straight bowl appearances and a rise in the national polls, including a No. 3 ranking in 2014-2015 and finished the 2016 season with a defeat of Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl.
Freeze was hired at Ole Miss as an assistant athletic director for football external affairs in 2005. He moved to tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator the following year.
After being replaced in that position in 2007, he made went to Lambuth University and then to Arkansas State before returning to the Rebels.
Freeze is also known as being the head coach at Briarcrest Christian Schools in Memphis, where he coached Michael Oher and Greg Hardy. Both Oher and Hardy went to Ole Miss and Freeze followed them.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned.More >>
Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>