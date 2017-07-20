Pearl Police asking for donations to help officer whose home was shot into

The Pearl Police department is taking up donations for one of their own after the officer's South Jackson home was targeted by gunfire Wednesday. No one was injured, but officer Alfred Jenkins home sustained some serious damage.

Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke wrote a lengthy post on Facebook, calling the people who did the shooting "cowardly punks" and saying Officer Jenkins' feeling of security and comfort will be forever changed.

"Bullets that went into that house went beyond the exterior wall," said Undersheriff Duke. "They went into the house, actually causing - destroying furniture, televisions, wall hangings, memorabilia."

He called the shooting a hate crime and said the family is so shaken, they now have to move to a new house. That's what the donations are for.

"Miskelly furniture is making a nice donation to the family because again, they are in need of furniture at this point," added the Undersheriff.

Undersheriff Duke also took a jab at Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes for a comment he made last year when a Pearl Police chase came into Jackson:

"As these jurisdictions come into Jackson, we throw rocks, bricks, and bottles at them. That will send a message we don't want you in here," Councilman Stokes said on January 1st of 2016.

"We don't forget that," said Undersheriff Duke.

The Undersheriff wrote in his Facebook post, "If the thugs weren't encouraged to throw rocks, bottles, and sticks, maybe they would not have felt so comfortable in attempting to assassinate an officer"

But Duke did say he wants people to focus on helping Officer Jenkins, not on his comment about Councilman Stokes.

To donate to Officer Jenkins and his family, you can call the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000, say that you'd like to donate, and ask for Sergeant Brown, who's coordinating the efforts.

