Southern Miss visits Batson Children's Hospital and Trademart

It was a black and gold Thursday in Jackson.

Southern Miss football made their annual summertime visit to the state capital. The Golden Eagles, Seymour, and cheerleaders put smiles on faces in the afternoon at Batson Children's Hospital.

The nightcap was the 34th annual Jackson All-Star Party. Black and gold fans got to get autographs from their favorite players plus head coach Jay Hopson.

Winning the final two games has Coach thinking big for Year 2.

"It was good. Finishing strong, winning a bowl game, it's always a good thing. I felt like we had a really good signing class. So we've got to continue to build on the journey, that's what this is all about. We have a long term vision here at Southern Miss, so we're just going out everyday trying to get better."

Ito Smith also in Jackson after finding out his name was on the Doak Walker Award watch list. He likes how the offense has been working in the offseason. "It's shaping up pretty well, all the guys are out there working hard, putting in extra work. I can't wait until the first game to see everything come to fruition. See everybody going out there 100 miles an hour."

Southern Miss kicks off fall camp next week.

