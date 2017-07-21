Man critical after shot multiple times on Bailey Ave.

A man was shot multiple times in Jackson last night on Bailey Avenue at 2:03 a.m.

Jackson police say the victim is 44-years-old and he is listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Police say a possible suspect is a man named Jarell Butler.

The motive is unknown right now.

We are working to get more details and we will update as soon as we know more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.