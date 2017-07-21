Alcorn announces fall student housing contingency plan

Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
A US Food Service truck is involved in a wreck on I-26 at mile marker 191.More >>
