Stokes: Rankin Co. Undersheriff is a "hog headed lying bastard"

Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
Video from the January arrest of a suspect accused of dealing drugs shows an officer placing a plastic bag into a can and hiding it under debris while two other officers look on.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
The couple is staying with their parents to get help with the baby and to use their car. (Source: KOIN/CNN)More >>
The boy landed in the grass, just narrowly missing a spiked fence.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
