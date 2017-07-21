Stokes: Rankin Co. Undersheriff is a "hog headed lying bastard"

WARNING: Story contains some foul language

Jackson councilman Kenneth Stokes is firing back at Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke, who appeared to call him out in a Facebook post on Thursday after a Pearl police officer's home was shot up in Jackson.

Neighbors told us they believe the shooting was in retaliation to a police chase from Pearl into Jackson that happened earlier this week.

Duke posted to Facebook from the Rankin County Sheriff's Office page and said, "If the thugs weren't encouraged to throw rocks, bottles and sticks, maybe they would not have felt so comfortable in attempting to assassinate an officer simply because of the job he does."

The bold statement caught the attention of one Kenneth Stokes, who spoke to our cameras today, calling Duke a "hog headed lying bastard".

Stokes says outside agencies are chasing suspects at high speeds through black neighborhoods in Jackson and clearly have a great disrespect for black lives.

He says that Raymond Duke is among the "racist thugs" operating under the cover of law enforcement.

"Thug with a gun and badge like Duke," Stokes told our cameras.

Stokes still recommends "throwing rocks, bottles and bricks" at outside agencies that conduct high speed chases in the City of Jackson.

"This is not about me or Stokes. It's about Officer Jenkins who was attacked," Duke responded. "Stokes made conclusions about things I never said. We back the badge and Officer Jenkins."

