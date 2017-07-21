Meridian man arrested for exploiting vulnerable adult

Attorney General Jim Hood announced the indictment and arrest of 28-year-old Christopher Josh Dean on one charge of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Dean was arrested Wednesday in Meridian and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

He is accused of taking $2,150 from the account of the victim. Dean was arrested by Investigators Merritt Barry and Shannon Cook with the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division. Bond was not set awaiting his initial appearance.

If convicted, Dean faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.