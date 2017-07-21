Emmett Till marker to be rededicated

Dr. Leslie-Burl McLemore, professor emeritus of political science at Jackson State University and member of the Mississippi Freedom Trail Task Force, will preside over re-dedication of the Emmett Till Mississippi Freedom Trail historical marker at Bryant's Grocery on Money Road in Greenwood.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25th at 10 a.m.

The historical marker has been refurbished after it was vandalized a second time last month.

Till, 14-years-old at the time of his death, was kidnapped and murdered in Money, Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of whistling a white woman while visiting his family.

For more information, please contact Jim Beaugez with the Mississippi Development Authority at (601) 359-3505, (601) 500-2443 (cell) or jbeaugez@mississippi.org.

