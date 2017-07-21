Stokes Responds To Rankin Undersheriff Duke

Six times Councilman Stokes called out Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke, describing him as a 'Hog headed lying bastard'.; Stokes, interpreting his Facebook post to mean that residents used his suggestion to fight back against outside agencies who chase suspects through the capital city.

"It seem like you're indicting all the citizens of Jackson and especially South Jackson that they gonna shoot up a policeman's house just because he's from Pearl," said Stokes.

Stokes also said Duke's statement implied all law enforcement would be targeted in the capital city.

"We have FBI agents in Jackson, we have deputy sheriff's, even the sheriff lives in Jackson and to try to put out some misinformation that if you're law enforcement you gonna get shot up in Jackson is wrong," added Stokes.

Stokes still condones throwing objects at outside agencies chasing through what he says are black only neighborhoods.

He finally called Duke a racist and gave this parting comment

Stokes said,

"Show me a picture of him and tell me he don't have a hog head," said Stokes. "He just lied saying that the people of Jackson like we all shooting up a house and he sure a bastard."

Today Raymond Duke responded to Stokes comments saying, "I will not allow the statements made by Ken Stokes to take the focus from the original message. We had a fellow officer who was viciously attacked by cowardly thugs and was in need of assistance," said Dukes. "The outpouring of love and support for officer Alfred Jenkins has been simply amazing. Thank you to everyone for your prayers and support."

