Hot temperatures mean more a/c unit problems

Many people in the metro area have experienced problems with their air conditioners because of the hot temperatures. Three On Your Side caught up with one technician who was repairing a unit in Madison Friday.

Scorching temperatures mean air conditioning units are working at full capacity. This puts a lot of strain on the units having to constantly run.

"There are probably a lot more repairs in the summer time because there is a lot more demand on your equipment and there is a lot more stress on it," said Dan Stewart.



Stewart is a service repair technician at Dent Air Conditioning Company in Jackson. He said they are having to service about four to six calls per day, per technician.

Right now is their prime time. Business increases dramatically in the summer months and sometimes runs through the month of October. The particular unit Stewart was working on had a leak. He said that's one of the main problems they see.

"Capacitor is bad, low refrigerant, leaks and that type of things," said Stewart. "It all adds up and shows up in the summer time."



Some people wonder about the longevity of older a/c units.



"The older refrigerants usually work better than the new ones," added Stewart. "It doesn't get old. As long as the system is working properly it will be there just like an old refrigerator."



You can help keep your a/c unit up to date by washing the outside unit off about once a month and changing out the air filters inside your home.

Stewart told Three On Your Side, depending on the problem and model it could cost hundreds of dollars to get your system back up and running.

