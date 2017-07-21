First Baptist Church of Jackson pastor resigns

The pastor of First Baptist Church in Jackson, one of the largest in the state, has resigned.

An email obtained by WLBT, addressed to the church family, stated in part, "It is with great sadness that we announce to you today the resignation of our pastor, Dr. Matt Brooks. This resignation comes not because of moral failure or financial mismanagement but because of differences in leadership philosophy with the leadership of First Baptist."

It was signed by the eight member 2017 Leadership Committee.

Dr. Brooks joined the church in 2016.

This is the press release issued by Allison Talley, Director of Communications for First Baptist Church of Jackson:

On Friday, First Baptist Church of Jackson accepted a letter of resignation from Dr. Matt Brooks, Senior Pastor.

On Friday afternoon, the following message was delivered to the congregation:

Our prayers and love will continue for Pastor Matt and his family. We know many people wish for more specifics but it is our policy not to speak publicly to specific issues in personnel matters.”

Dr. Matt Brooks and his family moved to Jackson in March of 2016.

First Baptist Jackson will continue focusing and prioritizing ministries that are important to families and to the thousands of people who worship weekly downtown and through First Baptist’s media ministry that carry out the church’s mission and core value of sharing the Gospel to all nations.

First Baptist Jackson was established in 1838 and is located in downtown Jackson across from Mississippi’s State Capitol.

