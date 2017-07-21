Freeze's Resignation: Are escort services legal or illegal?

Now we answer the question some people are asking. Is calling an escort service illegal?

We spoke with a Jackson Attorney that has the answer.

“They contact these escort services because they serve as the middle man and arrange these things so these people can operate with a certain level of anonymity,” said Carlos Tanner.

Attorney Carlos Tanner says many folks assume an escort service is a same as prostitution because money is involved, but there is a critical distinction.

He says an escort can provide personal companionship that's of a non-sexual nature.

“You have some higher end clientele that will pay top dollar to get dates with people who are able to talk about very specialized subjects or able to spend time on some remote island for 72 hours and know how to order section things on the menu. It gets that specific,” said Tanner.

It becomes a criminal act if sex is involved for financial or commercial gain.

“It doesn't matter if it is your typical back-alley prostitute or a prostitution on a higher end, usually that kind of prostitution associated with escort services, what makes it illegal is the payment of cash or other things of value for sexual activity and sexual services,” said Tanner.

Tanner says catching escort services that are participating in illegal acts is not as easy these days, but some of charges could include conspiracy to commit prostitution and solicitation.

“You don't just look in the yellow pages to get these escorts service, especially in this day and age when technology such a useful tool, both for law-enforcement and for people that operate the services, so there is a certain exclusivity,” said Tanner.

