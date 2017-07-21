Manchester Academy head coach reflects on passing of Wayman Grantham

We're 4 weeks away from high school football. The state of Mississippi is mourning the loss of a longtime coach.

Wayman Grantham passed away Wednesday at the age of 47. The former Benton Academy head coach was entering his 2nd season at Manchester Academy. Grantham served as the Mavericks defensive coordinator. The Canton native coached at 6 MAIS schools.

Manchester Academy head coach/headmaster Bryan Dendy says Grantham was a respected name on the sideline.

"I have known Coach Grantham for about 30 years. Coached against him, just grew up playing baseball against him. Had an opportunity to hire him and we did. This would have been his 2nd year on this staff. Kids respected him, kids loved him. Made a huge impact on our football program. I could not tell you the number of phone calls I've received and texts from other coaches in the association. We'll wear some decals on helmets, probably some decals on our jerseys. Hopefully we can go into the season and play well and play in honor of him."

Visitation is Saturday at 12pm. The funeral service is at 2pm at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton.

