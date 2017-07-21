Another JPS board member resigns

Jackson Public Schools board member Dr. Richard Lind has announced his resignation from the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Lind was appointed to the JPS School Board in 2014 by former Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber.

Board members Kimberly Campbell and Kodi Hobbs also resigned in recent months. Former Board President Beneta Burt's term ended on June 30th.

There are currently three sitting members on the board, Camille Stutts Simms, Rickey Jones and Jed Oppenheim. The full Board consists of seven members selected from each of the city's seven wards. Trustees who sit on the board are appointed by the mayor of Jackson and must be confirmed by the city council.

Interim JPS Superintendent, Dr. Frederick Murray said, "The work of the Board is extremely important, however, we don't anticipate the lack of a quorum hindering any of our work as we prepare for the new school year beginning August 8th. This will not impact our day to day operations."

Four members are required for a quorum. With only three members, the Board cannot vote on any matters or transact other business until a fourth board member is confirmed by the city.

According to the school district's website, leaders have made contact with the office of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and anticipate the nomination and confirmation of a new board member in early August.

