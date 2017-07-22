Christmas in July for kids at Batson Children's Hospital

It was Christmas in July for some deserving kids on Saturday.

Harley Davidson Motorcycle riders came in a caravan from Meridian to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon to donate gifts. More than 30 riders participated.

The ride is sponsored by the Chunky River Harley Owners Group.

The HOG group said its purpose was to bring awareness to the hospital and the work it does for children.

Eddy Chaney said, "We came to Blair E. Batson to give gift cards, toys and some other things that the hospital has on their list. These are great donations for the hospital and the kids."

Chaney said the group hoped their donations put smiles on the faces of the children. The Mississippi Highway Patrol's motorcycle unit escorted the group from Meridian.

JPD's motorcycle unit then welcomed them into Jackson.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.