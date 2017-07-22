Freeze Fallout: Decommits in 2018 and 2019 class

The fallout from Hugh Freeze's resignation has reached the recruiting trail. Saturday marked the first decommitment from the 2018 Ole Miss class.

Defensive back Jaylin Williams tweeted that he's reopening his recruitment. He originally verballed with the Rebels last month over MSU, Vanderbilt, and Memphis. Williams recorded 62 tackles, 1 interception, plus 10 receiving scores for Germantown, Tennessee.

2019 Texas cornerback Bobby Wolfe decommitted on Thursday.

