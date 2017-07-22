Meet Neil Price: New "Voice of the Bulldogs"

We're 6 Saturdays away from the first college football Saturday in the Magnolia State. 2017 marks a new season and a new voice for Mississippi State. Neil Price will paint the picture for the Bulldogs. He traded in Big Blue for the Maroon and White.

The 12 year veteran of Kentucky women's basketball and baseball will bless the mic this season for Mississippi State football and men's basketball.

Tuesday was Neil's first trip to the metro. He was amongst the sea of State fans at the MSU Summer Extravaganza.

"When people talk about the Mississippi State family, they're not exaggerating," Price said. "I've experienced that first hand in the last month or so. These people have been so welcoming, and it's been overwhelming in a lot of ways. It's nice to know that that family atmosphere doesn't just exist in Starkville and Oktibbeha County, it extends across the state."

Price will prepare the next 6 weeks akin to a player or a coach.

"I bought a big, round brim hat to deal with the sun and the humidity and all that because I plan on being out there (at practice) a lot, as much as they'll let me be around," Price said. "I'm a big believer in preparation. I think that starts with going to practice and getting to know people on a personal level. So you understand the stories and all the things you can get into beyond numbers in a game."

Along with energy, Neil plans to call the game like a conversation

"When I'm talking during a broadcast, I hope you feel like I'm talking to you. That's the goal," said Price.

"I want you to feel like you're in that seat right by Matt and I upstairs. Jay is going to have great perspective to add from the sidelines. That's what I shoot for, conversational. When I reference things that happened in the 1st quarter of a game, I'm hoping that you will remember just like I do so we can all stay in that moment together."

Price's debut as the "Voice of the Bulldogs" will be September 2nd. Mississippi State kicks off the season against Charleston Southern.

