Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said officials were called to the China Buffet Saturday evening for a fire.

Danczyk said officials responded to the alarm at 6:57 p.m.

Chief Danczyk said there were customers inside at the time of the fire, everyone was evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.

Officials say the restaurant. located at 4150 S Frontage Rd., closed for Saturday night, but is expected to be open on Sunday.

Chief Danczyk said the minor damage appeared to have been caused by an electrical fire.

The front exterior of the building received minor damage.

The fire remains under investigation.

