Back to School event provides free resources for students

It's almost that time for students in the Magnolia State to head back to school. Here in the Jackson, the mayor and city partnered with several nonprofits to help make sure young people are healthy and ready to make the grade this year.

Dr. Samuel Jones spent his Saturday making sure children headed back to class were healthy and strong.

“Just like academics, health is learned as we grow and it is a big predictor of how healthy one is one in the future,” said Jones.

Health and fitness was just one of many free services offered at this back to school event.

“We gave away school supply book bags, free haircuts those who want them, they were manicures for the girls and if there was face painting, free food, video games,” said Salvation Army Regional Commander Lt. Matt Hedgren.

“We want our young people prepared and confident going into the school year and not worried about supplies and not worried about having the things necessary to equipment them for a good learning environment,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The city of Jackson and Salvation Army were the main sponsors. They said it is vital that the community invest in the future generation.

“It demonstrates unity. It demonstrates a collective interest in our young people. It is about these institution and businesses not just being about profit but being about the opportunity and the idea of giving back.”

Organizers and community partners hope this event will help get these young people excited and energized about learning and push them excel in the classroom.

“We pray for their success as they go back to school,” said Hedgren.

