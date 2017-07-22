Here's what you need to know about Mississippi's sales tax holid - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Here's what you need to know about Mississippi's sales tax holiday

Posted by Courtney Ann Jackson, Weekend Anchor/Statewide Reporter
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

We're less than a week away from some back to school savings. The Sales Tax Holiday starts at 12:01 A.M. Friday, July 28 and runs through midnight Saturday, July 29.

Shops and malls across Mississippi will be full of folks looking to get that 7% break at the register next weekend. But there are always a lot of questions about what is eligible for the tax-free days.

So, let's break it down. Tax-free only applies to clothes or shoes less than $100 dollars. That's individual items under $100, not your total.

For example, if you buy two shirts at $50 each, a $75 pair of jeans, and a $120 pair of shoes, you'll only pay tax on the shes since they are over the $100 threshold.

You can save some serious cash but don't get too excited about stocking up for back to school. Items like school supplies and backpacks are not included. only clothes and shoes.

Of course, anyone can in on the savings, whether you're preparing to go back to school or not.

To view all the eligible and non-eligible items, click this link.

