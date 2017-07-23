Luiz Gohara strikes out 11 as M-Braves beat Shuckers

Press Release from the Mississippi Braves

The Mississippi Braves (10-18, 44-54) continued its hot streak with an 8-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (11-18, 47-51) in game four of a five-game series at Trustmark Park Saturday night. The M-Braves have now won four in a row, and seven straight against the Shuckers.

Lefty Luiz Gohara was dominant from the start for Mississippi, striking out nine batters in the first four innings despite a 48-minute rain delay in the second. Gohara ended the night with 11 strikeouts and five hits over six scoreless innings and showed poise in the fifth when he worked out of a bases-loaded jam without allowing a run.

Offensively, the M-Braves got started early as Jared James led off with a single and scored one batter later on Dylan Moore's 10th double of the season. Mississippi did not get a hit again until the fifth, however, as Biloxi starter Freddy Peralta pitched well after the delay.

In the sixth, the M-Braves jumped on reliever Travis Hissong, scoring four runs in the inning and chasing the righty after just two outs. James added a two-run single in the inning, officially going 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI.

In the eighth, already up 6-0, the M-Braves added a little more insurance with Travis Demeritte's pinch-hit, two-run homer. It was a no-doubter over the bullpen in left field.

Out of the pen, Mississippi got another great relief performance from Corbin Clouse and Jacob Webb. Clouse went two innings, giving up just one hit. Webb finished the game in the ninth, allowing a hit but striking out three to seal the deal.

Mississippi has now won four straight at home after starting the second-half season 0-10 at Trustmark Park. The series finale starts at 5:00 PM Sunday, when the M-Braves look for their first sweep of the season. The Braves will then take a day off Monday before Jacksonville arrives in Pearl for a five-game series.

