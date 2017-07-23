Portion of Hwy. 49 southbound blocked for hours after tractor trailer fire

Corporal Eric Henry with MHP said officials responded to a fire that involved an 18-wheeler, on Hwy. 49 in Rankin County, around 2:05 a.m. Sunday.

Henry said the 18-wheeler was traveling on Highway 49 south bound near the Rankin /Simpson County line when the trailer caught fire.

Corporal Henry said the driver was able to pull over and unhook the cab of the truck from the trailer.

The unnamed driver was not injured.

Officials say the 18 wheeler was hauling carpet, furniture and electrical wires.

An MDOT alert says the accident was cleared around 10:45 a.m.

