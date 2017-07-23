Portion of Hwy. 49 southbound blocked for hours after tractor tr - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Portion of Hwy. 49 southbound blocked for hours after tractor trailer fire

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Image Bank Raycom Image Bank
RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Corporal Eric Henry with MHP said officials responded to a fire that involved an 18-wheeler, on Hwy. 49 in Rankin County, around 2:05 a.m. Sunday.

Henry said the 18-wheeler was traveling on Highway 49 south bound near the Rankin /Simpson County line when the trailer caught fire.

Corporal Henry said the driver was able to pull over and unhook the cab of the truck from the trailer. 

The unnamed driver was not injured.

Officials say the 18 wheeler was hauling carpet, furniture and electrical wires.

An MDOT alert says the  accident was cleared around 10:45 a.m. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly