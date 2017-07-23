Faith followers in Jackson speak about misconduct forcing Freeze - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Faith followers in Jackson speak about misconduct forcing Freeze to step down

By Jessica Bowman, Weekend Anchor

By Jessica Bowman, Weekend Anchor
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Former Ole Miss Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze is passionate about being a follower of faith. He is known for using that platform in every speech, talk or coaching session he did.

Faith followers in Jackson spoke about the misconduct forcing him to step down.

"I think that they made the right move because if you are a role model, you have to show integrity," said Emma Hankins. "You can't preach one thing and do another."

Faith and Freeze.

Former Ole Miss Rebel Football Coach Hugh Freeze proclaimed his faith through many platforms in his coaching career and his lifestyle. Some people believe that is now stained by his resignation due to misconduct.

"Of course it's not right, but no one is perfect," said Hankins. "People mess up. You mess up, but you get right back up when you mess up. God is a god of forgiveness and if you have the spirit of God you're a person of forgiveness."

Emma Hankins is a member of Refuge Temple Church in Jackson and is a follower in faith. She spoke out about Freeze being a role model and his religious faith being tarnished by temptation.

"On the same issue that person should examine within to see if they are in the faith and if they are doing the right thing," added Hankins. "They will know if they are right or not. They should make the right move accordingly."

Freeze stepped down this week after officials discovered he contacted an escort service on his university phone.

