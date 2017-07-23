Grenada dad who lost daughter in hot car death gets second chance with twins' birth

A Grenada man, who was accused in the May 2016 hot car death of his daughter, welcomed the birth of twins Saturday.

Joshua Blunt's attorney Carlos Moore posted the announcement on Facebook Saturday.

Moore said in part, "Great news! My former client, Joshua Blunt, who lost his first child in a hot car in May of 2016 was blessed with twin boys today! Heaven has smiled on him and given him a second chance on parenthood."

In January Blunt plead guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter in his 8-month-old daughter Shania Caradine's hot car death.

District Attorney Doug Evans acknowledged that Blunt did not "intentionally" kill his daughter when he left her in a hot car May 19, 2016.

Because of the DA's acknowledgment that there was no intent to harm the child, Judge Loper accepted the DA's recommendation and suspended a five-year sentence, and placed Blunt on five years supervised probation.

