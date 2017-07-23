Former Vicksburg Police Chief Armstrong settles in Natchez - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Former Vicksburg Police Chief Armstrong settles in Natchez

The City of Natchez has named its new top cop.

On Facebook, the city shared a link to an article from the Natchez Democrat that says former Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong has been tapped for the same job in Natchez.

Armstrong was replaced by veteran officer Milton Moore in Vicksburg.
 

