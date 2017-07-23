Second story of Jubilee Performing Arts Center in McComb collapses

It appears that a part of the roof and second story of the Jubilee Performing Arts Center in McComb has collapsed.

Executive Director Terrance Alexander posted on Facebook saying that no one was in the building at the time of the collapse and it was a result of weather and time.

He added that they would be making further comments and giving further information soon.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued an emergency alert for the area reporting that all lanes are blocked due to debris. MDOT estimates that the closure could last over 23 hours.

This is a developing story. We are working to get more information and we will update this as more information becomes available.

