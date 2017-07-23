Pastor abruptly resigns from First Baptist Church of Jackson aft - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pastor abruptly resigns from First Baptist Church of Jackson after one year on staff

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Dr. Matt Brooks has resigned as pastor at First Baptist Church of Jackson after just one year.

But the church says not to worry - services will still go on as normal.

Dr. Brooks was one of 22 pastors First Baptist Church of Jackson has had in its 180 years in the Capital City.

"The church is built on its own identity, not a single individual," said Lavon Gray, the Music Minister with First Baptist Church of Jackson. "So even though we've love all of our pastors who've served over the years, when they leave, the church marches on, and so that's what we plan to do right now."

The Church says they can't comment on Dr. Brooks' personal matters. 

"This resignation comes not because of moral failure or financial mismanagement but because of differences in leadership philosophy with the leadership of First Baptist," said the church.

In the meantime:

"We'll have preaching pulpit guests for the next 8 weeks, and then we'll have an interim pastor that will come in at that point," said Gray.

They also are continuing with their programs outside of normal gathering hours. 

For instance, instead of the regular Sunday evening service, the church gathered at Trustmark Park for a family night at the ballgame.

"We have a number of events that are coming up at First Jackson, including the launching of a new arts academy, that will happen just in a matter of weeks, where we'll be teaching music lessons and art lessons to the community," said Gray.

First Baptist broadcasts their services online, and says any given week, they have thousands of viewers from 60 to 80 countries watching.

