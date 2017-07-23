Biloxi hits grand slam and 3-run HR to avoid M-Braves sweep

Press Release from the Mississippi Braves

After taking the first four games of the series, the Mississippi Braves (10-19, 44-55) fell to the Biloxi Shuckers (12-18, 48-51) in the series finale Sunday at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves had not allowed a home run in the series until the third inning of Sunday's game when Jacob Nottingham sent a blast over the left field fence for a two-out grand slam, giving Biloxi a 4-0 lead.

M-Braves starter Kolby Allard didn't have his usual command and was touched for eight hits in his five innings of work. All seven of the Shuckers' runs came via the long ball, as Johnny Davis sent a two-out three-run homer over the left field fence and on top of the Yuengling Picnic Pavilion roof in the fourth. Davis fell a triple short of the cycle in a 4-for-5 performance at the plate.

In relief, the Mississippi bullpen again performed well, pitching four shutout innings to end the game. Sal Giardina made his first appearance on the mound to get the last out in the ninth as well.

Offensively, the M-Braves were befuddled from the beginning by Aaron Wilkerson. The Biloxi right-hander, an undrafted player, went nine scoreless innings in a complete game shutout. He allowed just two hits, both to Jared James, and one walk to reach base while striking out seven. After 38 hits in the first four games, Mississippi just could not get the bats going in game five.



The M-Braves took the series four games to one. Mississippi takes a day off Monday before starting another five-game homestand Tuesday at 7:00 PM when Jacksonville arrives in Pearl.

