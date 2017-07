Mississippi Trackstars preparing for Junior Olympics

The Mississippi Trackstars are sending 13 athletes to Kansas this week for the Junior Olympics.

Drayden Martin-Young (7 years old)

- Long Jump

- 100 meter dash

- 200 meter dash



Taylor Ivory (9 years old)

- Javelin

Jackson White (10 years old)

- 800 meter dash

Chase Spann (15 years old)

- 4x100 relay

Katie Martin (16 years old)

- 400 meter hurdles

- 100 meter hurdles



Kaylyn Turner (16 years old)

- 400 meter hurdles

Jazlynn Patrick (16 years old)

- 3000 meter race walk



Derrick Jordan II (16 years old)

- 4x100 relay



Rodney Smith Jr. (17 years old)

- 1500 meter run

- 800 meter dash



Daryon Jackson (17 years old)

- 4x100 relay



Jasmine Ward (17 years old)

- 400 meter dash



Talaya Davis (17 years old)

- Long Jump

Carlos Greer (18 years old)

- 400 meter hurdles

- 110 meter hurdles

- 4x100 relay

The Junior Olympics are July 24th - 30th in Lawrence, Kansas.

If you're interested in donating to the team, email mstrackstars@yahoo.com

