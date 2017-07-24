Warren Co. authorities looking for man who failed to re-register as sex offender

The Warren County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help to find a man named Darrow Allen.

Allen is wanted for failure to notify a change of address as a registered sex offender and failure to re-register as a sex offender.

Anyone having information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). Remember Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2500 for information that leads to an arrest.

Your tip will be anonymous. If you are not wanting a reward call Investigator Stacy Rollison at 601-636-1761

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.