JPD looking for man who burglarized Food Depot

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are looking for a man wanted for business burglary.

55-year-old Mark Hicks is wanted for one count of business burglary of Food Depot on Terry Road.

If you recognize or see this man, please contact JPD. 

