Manhunt underway for armed 16 year old in Rankin Co.

A manhunt is underway in Rankin County right now.

Rankin county received a call at 8:43 am informing them about a stolen car with two 16-year-old's inside the car.

According to Undersheriff Raymond Duke, authorities tried to pull the car over but it took off East on I-20 towards Pelahatchie.

The car ran off the interstate and authorities arrested one of the teenagers, one fled on foot.

After searching the car, Rankin SO found stolen electronics and a stolen weapon.

Police believe that the suspect on the run may be armed.

If you have any info, please contact Police.

