Manhunt underway for armed 16 year old in Rankin Co.

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A manhunt is underway in Rankin County right now.

Rankin county received a call at 8:43 am  informing them about a stolen car with two 16-year-old's inside the car.

According to Undersheriff Raymond Duke, authorities tried to pull the car over but it took off East on I-20 towards Pelahatchie. 

The car ran off the interstate and authorities arrested one of the teenagers, one fled on foot. 

After searching the car, Rankin SO found stolen electronics and a stolen weapon. 

Police believe that the suspect on the run may be armed. 

If you have any info, please contact Police. 

