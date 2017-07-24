Grizzlies Regional Caravan stops in Jackson August 19th

Press Release from the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies will tour the Mid-South for their Fifth Annual 2017 Regional Caravan Tour, set to tip-off on Saturday August 12th and continuing throughout August and September with six scheduled stops in Nashville (TN), Birmingham (AL), Jackson (MS), Jackson (TN), Memphis and Little Rock (AR). This year’s caravan includes participation from a tour-high six Grizzlies players including Nashville’s own Brandan Wright, guards Wade Baldwin IV, Andrew Harrison and Troy Daniels, guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr. and center Deyonta Davis.

The players will join team mascot Grizz, members of the Grizz Girls and the Claw Crew on this year’s tour which includes visits to the MiLB’s Nashville Sounds, Birmingham Barons, Mississippi Braves, Jackson Generals, Memphis’ own Redbirds and the Arkansas Travelers. During these stops, the Grizzlies invite Grizz Nation fans of all ages to join them in celebrating the start of the 2017-18 NBA season. Fans attending these caravan stops will have the chance to attend autograph sessions, photo opportunities and participate in contests and games with Grizzlies players and personalities.

In addition to the sports tour, five of the six scheduled stops will also include free, one-hour Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinics hosted by team staff and the scheduled player for each stop. Pre-registration is available and recommended on grizzlies.com/youthbasketball and will be capped at 100 participants per stop. Regional Caravan Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinics are open to boys and girls ages 7-14. If space is available, day-of registration is open 30 minutes before each clinic starts at the designated location. Please check www.grizzlies.com/youthbasketball for updates on camp availability.

“As the Grizzlies enter their 17th season in Memphis, our growing fan base has developed a reach that spreads far beyond the city limits,” said John Pugliese, Vice President of Brand, Content Marketing, Communications and Broadcast for the Memphis Grizzlies. "With our Fifth Annual and most encompassing Regional Caravan Tour, we will continue to engage with fans through our regional events and programs as we aim to expand Grizz Nation and make a greater impact throughout the Mid-South."

The Grizzlies have again partnered with the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau to offer fans at each regional stop some amazing prizes. Fans will have the opportunity to win a “Weekend to Memphis Getaway Package” for two at each of the sports tour caravan stops by signing up for Grizzlies E-News. The package includes a two-night hotel stay at The Peabody Memphis, tickets to a predetermined Grizzlies game, Grizzlies swag and passes to local Memphis attractions.

Fans can follow the Regional Caravan through its scheduled stops and receive caravan updates online atGrizzlies.com and on all affiliated social sites of the Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz on Twitter and Instagram and “Memphis Grizzlies” on Facebook).