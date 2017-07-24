TRAFFIC: Log truck overturns on Hwy 43 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

TRAFFIC: Log truck overturns on Hwy 43

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

By: Taylor Tucker 

Hwy 43 is currently blocked between Mendenhall and Pinola due to a Log truck roll over.

According to Simpson County Undersheriff's Facebook post, a load off pine logs rolled over in a curve due to rain. 

Officials are assisting with traffic between Tom Coke Road and McLendon. 

If driving through this area, please use caution. 

