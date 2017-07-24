Third suspect wanted in connection with Meadowbrook Rd. home invasion

Jackson police are searching for another suspect in a home invasion on Meadowbrook Road that ended in a deadly double shooting.

34-year-old Marcus Edwards is wanted for aggravated assault, burglary of an occupied dwelling and attempted armed robbery.

Last week, 21-year-old Johnny Horn and 23-year-old Fredrick Sumrall were arrested and charged in connection with the crime that happened on July 19. Police identified the man killed in the home invasion as 25-year-old Jacoby Davis.

Vice/narcotics detectives responded to the scene and found a substantial amount of illegal narcotics inside the home.

Police are still looking for more information in the case. If you can help, please call 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

