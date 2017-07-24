7 new West Nile Virus cases reported in MS

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports seven new human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the last week in Mississippi.

This brings the state total to 10 for the year 2017. The reported cases are in Covington, Hinds (3), Humphreys, Leflore and Perry counties.

So far this years cases have been reported in Covington, Forrest (2), Hinds (3), Humphreys, Leflore, Perry and Rankin counties.

The MSDH only reports laboratory-confirmed cases to the public and in 2016, there were 43 reported cases and two deaths.

“We are now in peak season for West Nile virus in Mississippi, and even if there has not been a reported human case in your county, our surveillance has shown that mosquitoes that carry the virus are active in all parts of the state,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.

In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

The MSDH has suggestions to keep yourself safe during mosquito season:

· Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors. · Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding. · Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors. · Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit the MSDH website

