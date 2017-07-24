7 new West Nile Virus cases reported in MS

The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
The "Purpose" stadium tour had been going since March 2016. Upcoming dates included some U.S. stops at AT&T Stadium, the Rose Bowl and Gillette Stadium.More >>
The "Purpose" stadium tour had been going since March 2016. Upcoming dates included some U.S. stops at AT&T Stadium, the Rose Bowl and Gillette Stadium.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.More >>
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.More >>
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.More >>