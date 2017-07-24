Two teenagers flee police and crash, search continues for passenger who ran into woods

For four hours, law officers in Rankin County scoured the woods and took to the air following a manhunt involving two teenagers.

According to authorities, the juveniles were in a stolen car and refused to stop for police in Pearl.

Officers pursued the vehicle at a high rate of speed sometime before 9:00 a.m. Monday.

The chase from Pearl to Brandon on I-20 ended when Rankin County deputies said two 16-year-olds crashed.

They were inside a 2015 black Honda Accord reported stolen from Jackson. The driver was taken into custody, but the passenger escaped into the woods.

"It is a stolen car, stolen I think about the 23rd of last month," said Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke. There's some stolen electronics inside it; Stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction just last night".

Law officers also recovered a weapon in the car and believe the teenager who ran may also be armed.

Rankin County put its new drone into action, searching the wooded area where the teenager fled, along with Metro One Officers were also on four wheelers and with K-9 units on foot.

"Generally with our pursuits, the ones that hit the woods out here in Rankin County, generally when we back off, they wind up coming out to the interstate," added Duke. "They're unfamiliar with the area. They hear the interstate. They know the interstate. They're gonna try to make a phone call, get somebody to pick them up, and that's usually when we have good luck catching them".

Duke said unmarked patrol units will continue to patrol the area in search of the teen suspect.

Both could face charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a handgun under age, felony evasion, and possession of stolen property.

