Man beaten and shot in the leg on McDowell Road and Greenview Drive in Jackson

Jackson Police responded on Monday night to a shooting that has left one man injured.

According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was beaten and shot in the leg on McDowell Road and Greenview Drive.

Police are searching for a gold Chevrolet Malibu with three black men inside.

The gunshot wound does not appear to be life threatening.

This is a developing story. If you have any information, please call the police.

