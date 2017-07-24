Man beaten and shot in the leg on McDowell Road and Greenview Dr - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man beaten and shot in the leg on McDowell Road and Greenview Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police responded on Monday night to a shooting that has left one man injured. 

According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was beaten and shot in the leg on McDowell Road and Greenview Drive. 

Police are searching for a gold Chevrolet Malibu with three black men inside. 

The gunshot wound does not appear to be life threatening. 

This is a developing story. If you have any information, please call the police. 

