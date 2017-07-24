Man beaten and shot in the leg on McDowell Road and Greenway Drive in Jackson

Jackson Police are on the scene of a shooting that has left one man injured.

According to authorities, a 36-year-old man was beaten and shot in the leg on McDowell Road and Greenview Drive.

Police are searching for a gold Chevorlet Malibu with three black men inside.

The gunshot wound does not appear to be life threatening.

This is a developing story.

If you have any information on this breaking story, please call the police.

