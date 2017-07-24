Jubilee Performing Arts Center collapses in McComb

A historical landmark and a school that allows creative children to flourish in McComb came crashing down Sunday.

The Jubilee Performing Arts Center roof and walls collapsed on the fourth floor of their downtown headquarters.

The unexplained event threw bricks into the street.

Thankfully, no one was inside at the time, and nobody was injured.

The historical building was constructed in 1916.

City officials say they have hired a structural engineer who is evaluating how to stabilize the remaining structure. That will include demolishing part of what's still standing.

"The structural engineer is giving us a plan to stabilize the building as soon as we can," said Mayor Whitney Rawlings. "Then we can return life to normal to our downtown."

Residents were shocked to see the skyline of their hometown dramatically changed.

"Man, I hate that it was one of the most beautiful buildings in McComb," said McComb resident Bryce Sanders. "I remember it from being a little kid. I'd come up here on Saturdays with my grandparents cause this is where everybody did their shopping. I hate to see a historical piece like that, just go to waste like this."

Destruction of the building could start as early as Wednesday.

Police have closed the intersection of Main Street and are monitoring the building around the clock to make sure what is left standing, doesn't cave in.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.