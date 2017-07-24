Texas man dies at Raymond Detention Center

Hinds County Sheriff's officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Raymond Detention Center.

Major Pete Luke said 25-year-old Jeremy Prine of Kemp, Texas man was arrested on drug charges Monday afternoon by Terry authorities. The inmate was also being held on probation violation charges out of Texas.

Detention officers discovered Kemp unconscious around 5:20 pm.

The Hinds County Coroner's office was on the scene and the body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The cause of death is pending.

