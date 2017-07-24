7 new cases of West Nile Virus diagnosed in Mississippi

Seven new cases of West Nile have been diagnosed in the Magnolia State. That brings the total number for 2017 to ten, with three of the new infections right here in Hinds County.

West Nile Virus mostly feels like a flu - you might have nausea, fever, and a headache.

So far this year there has been one reported West Nile Virus case in Covington County, two in Forrest, three in Hinds, one in Humphreys and one each in Leflore, Perry, and Rankin counties.

That's kept insect control experts like Bradley Downey extremely busy.

"A technician will come out every 14-21 days and treat the homeowner's property. We also do misting systems, which is a system that will mist periodically throughout the day to kill the mosquitoes," explained Downey, who owns the Jackson/Vicksburg branch of a company called Mosquito Squad. "We put out products that prevent mosquitoes from growing into adults. We also use products that kill adult mosquitoes."

Most cities will spray for mosquitoes regularly from April to October (peak mosquito season) but Mike McCollum with Ridgeland Environmental Programs says that's actually the least effective way to prevent mosquitoes, since the adulticide only reaches out to the street, and only kills mosquitoes it comes in contact with.

Eliminating sources of standing water on your own property is much more effective for mosquito prevention.

"Mosquitoes need approximately a cap-full of water to breed and continue the life cycle. So any little bit of water you have standing around is more than likely enough for them to propagate," said Downey. "We always look for the standing water in the yard, and we always try to eliminate that while we're there. We also put out products that prevent mosquitoes from growing into adults. We also use products that kill adult mosquitoes."

The State Department of Health recommends you cover your arms and legs, avoid mosquito-prone areas at dawn and dusk, and use an insect repellant.

"OFF is probably the best," said Downey. "Deep woods OFF has the best stuff. Don't waste your money on Citronella candles or things like that.They just don't work."

Some cities will send truck-spraying rigs directly to your home if you have an insect problem - you just have to call and ask.

The Methodist Rehabilitation Center is hosting a meeting Friday at one o'clock for its West Nile Support Group. That'll be on the second floor of their Rehabilitation Center at 1350 East Woodrow Wilson.

