Three Jackson State football practices open to the public

Jackson State fans can get an early glimpse of the 2017 Tigers. The university announced their fall camp schedule Monday afternoon. The first three practices will be OPEN to the public.

Thursday, July 27th: 2:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, July 28th: 2:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday July 29th: 2:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The first three workouts will be on the JSU campus at the T.B. Ellis Annex practice field.

Jackson State kicks off the season Saturday, September 2nd at TCU

