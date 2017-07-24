Peak Performance sending more Mississippi athletes to Junior Olympics

Forest Hill's Dante Brown and Yazoo County's Jesse Henderson wore blue in winning MHSAA state championships. Both will wear orange this week in Kansas. The Peak Performance Track Club continues their summer tradition of participating in the Junior Olympics. This group can do more than just run.
Braxton Anderson: Long Jump/100 Meters
Dante Brown: 100 Meters/ 200 Meters
Claude Clayton: 100m Hurdles/ 200m Hurdles
Jesse Henderson Jr.: 110m Hurdles/High Jump/ Long Jump/ Triple Jump
Calum Palmer: Shot Put
Charles Wesley: 800 Meters
Sarai Banks: 4X100 Relay/Shot Put
Reighan Barnes: 4x100 Relay/Sot Put/ Discus
Francie LeDuff: 800 Meters
Asia Poe: Heptathlon
Blaise Seale: Pole Vault
Dstiny Sykes: 4x100 Relay
Alyssa Warington: Javelin/Shotput
Shannon Warrington: Javelin/Triathlon/High Jump/Long Jump
Nyja Wilson: 4x100 Relay
Nyla Wilson: 4X100 Relay
Click above to meet some of the athletes that'll compete on the national stage.
The Junior Olympics are July 24th - 30th in Lawrence, Kansas.
If you're interested in donating to the team, email head coach Dennis Groll at coachgroll@yahoo.com
