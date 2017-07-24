Peak Performance sending more Mississippi athletes to Junior Olympics

Forest Hill's Dante Brown and Yazoo County's Jesse Henderson wore blue in winning MHSAA state championships. Both will wear orange this week in Kansas. The Peak Performance Track Club continues their summer tradition of participating in the Junior Olympics. This group can do more than just run.

Braxton Anderson: Long Jump/100 Meters

Dante Brown: 100 Meters/ 200 Meters

Claude Clayton: 100m Hurdles/ 200m Hurdles

Jesse Henderson Jr.: 110m Hurdles/High Jump/ Long Jump/ Triple Jump

Calum Palmer: Shot Put

Charles Wesley: 800 Meters

Sarai Banks: 4X100 Relay/Shot Put

Reighan Barnes: 4x100 Relay/Sot Put/ Discus

Francie LeDuff: 800 Meters

Asia Poe: Heptathlon

Blaise Seale: Pole Vault

Dstiny Sykes: 4x100 Relay

Alyssa Warington: Javelin/Shotput

Shannon Warrington: Javelin/Triathlon/High Jump/Long Jump

Nyja Wilson: 4x100 Relay

Nyla Wilson: 4X100 Relay

Click above to meet some of the athletes that'll compete on the national stage.

The Junior Olympics are July 24th - 30th in Lawrence, Kansas.

If you're interested in donating to the team, email head coach Dennis Groll at coachgroll@yahoo.com

