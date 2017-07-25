New overnight: Fire breaks out in a Jackson home - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

New overnight: Fire breaks out in a Jackson home

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
We'll have details about a fire that broke out in a Jackson home earlier this morning. 

A man dies behind bars in the Hinds County jail only hours after he's arrested. Details at the top of the hour. 

JPD is on the lookout for three men who they believe shot and beat another man. We'll tell you what we know at 5.

See you in 10. 

~Joy  

