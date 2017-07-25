19-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Jackson house fire

One man has been arrested and charged after a Jackson home was intentionally set on fire.

Firefighters were called to a fire at 3:05 a.m. on Adelle Street on Tuesday, July 25th.

The people living in the home were able to escape without any injuries. The fire was under control by 3:12 a.m.

Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the fire was intentionally set. Investigators found an ignition source near the kitchen that didn't belong to the homeowner or his roommate.

On Monday, July 31st, 19-year-old Jaquarius Johnson was arrested and charged with first degree arson.

