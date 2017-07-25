Overnight Jackson house fire ruled arson

Firefighters were called to a fire at 3:05 a.m. on Adelle Street.

The people living in the home were able to escape without any injuries. The fire was under control by 3:12 a.m.

Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the fire was intentionally set. Investigators found an ignition source near the kitchen that didn't belong to the homeowner or his roommate.

We are working to get more details and will update as soon as we know more.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.