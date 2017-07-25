Two people escape Hazlehurst house fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two people escape Hazlehurst house fire

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
HAZLEHURST, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A home in Copiah County went up in flames Tuesday morning as a storm rolled through the area.

According to a firefighter on the scene, two people were inside the home when the fire started but were able to escape unharmed. 

Officials say lightning is likely the cause for this fire.

We are working to get more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly