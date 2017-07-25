Forest Police looking for murder suspect

The Forest Police Department would like your help in locating Robert "Bo" Duncan in connection with a Saturday evening murder.

Twenty-eight-year-old Donta Hall of Forest was found shot to death around 10:40 p.m. Saturday evening July 22. When Forest PD responded to 535 Ann Street, witnesses at the home told police that an argument between him and 44-year-old Robert Duncan led to an exchange of gunfire.

Witnesses say the two men knew each other well. Police have been looking for Duncan since Saturday.

Anyone with information that will help in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a time online through the Web Tip line on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

