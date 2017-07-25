Morton High School broken into over the weekend

Morton Police are looking for any information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for breaking into Morton High School over the weekend.

According to Police Chief Nicky Crapps, an unknown subject entered Morton High School, going into several buildings, destroying property and breaking doors.

The subject took an undisclosed amount of cash and several other items. They also took several counterfeit $20.00 bills.

They also used an ax and pick to destroy a safe.

Any information that the public can assist us with will be very appreciated. All information will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

